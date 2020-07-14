PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change publication day of Chinese ferro-chrome prices

The prices involved are:

MB-FEC-0005 Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

MB-FEC-0006 Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

A move to Tuesday pricing will increase the available resources for collecting data.

No other changes are proposed to the specifications at this time.

The proposed amendments to the price specifications are as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:

MB-FEC-0005 Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min; C 6-8%; Si: 5% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

MB-FEC-0006 Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min; C 6-8%; Si: 5% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts on Tuesday July 14 and ends on August 14, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, as follows:

The weekly prices above will continue to be published every Friday until Friday August 14 and will then switch to every Tuesday starting from Tuesday August 18.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Siyi Liu by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: ‘FAO: Siyi Liu: chrome pricing.’

