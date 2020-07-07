PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue 5 precious metals price assessments

The prices to be discontinued are as follows:

Platinum min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Palladium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Rhodium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Iridium ingot min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Ruthenium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

After an initial consultation on discontinuing these prices in September 2019 and subsequent extension of that proposal in October 2019, Fastmarkets then confirmed it would continue publishing the prices, but would review them on an ongoing basis. Having since decided to focus on its core markets and having considered these prices in more depth, including the liquidity of the markets, Fastmarkets is once again proposing to discontinue these prices.

The consultation period for this discontinuation will end on one month from the date of this pricing notice, on August 7, 2020, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from October 1, 2020.

To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact Cristina Belda by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cristina Belda, re: precious metals.’