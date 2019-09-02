PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue 5 precious metals prices

The prices being proposed for discontinuation are as follows:

Platinum min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Palladium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Rhodium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Iridium ingot min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Ruthenium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

The consultation period for this proposal will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on October 1, 2019, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from October 2, 2019.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Mary Higgins, re: precious metals.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.