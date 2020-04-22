PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue aluminium extrusion and FRP margins, CPC prices
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue seven price assessments, comprising aluminium extrusion and flat-rolled product conversion margins, plus calcined pet coke.
The prices proposed for discontinuation are as follows:
- Aluminium 6063 Extrusion conversion margin, exw Germany, $/tonne - MB-AL-0359
- Aluminium 6063 Extrusion conversion margin, exw US Midwest, cents/lb - MB-AL-0360
- Aluminium FRP 1050 sheet conversion margin, exw Germany, $/tonne - MB-AL-0361
- Aluminium FRP 5000 sheet conversion margin, exw China, $/tonne - MB-AL-0363
- Aluminium FRP 5052 sheet conversion margin, exw US, cents/lb - MB-AL-0362
- Calcined Pet Coke, aluminium anode grade, fob China, $/tonne - MB-AL-0358
- Calcined Pet Coke, aluminium anode grade, fob US Gulf Coast, $/tonne - MB-AL-0357
These prices have been published by Fastmarkets reporters since April 7, 2019. Fastmarkets MB’s research team previously published indicative prices for these seven markets.
Over the past year, liquidity has been low in these sectors, and some market participants have told Fastmarkets that these markets are currently not priced on a spot basis but through long-term contracts. Fastmarkets will continue to monitor the volume of spot activity in these markets to assess whether standard practice is evolving away from term contracts.
Fastmarkets invites market participants active in these markets to contribute to the consultation on this proposal.
The consultation period will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on May 22 2020, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from that date. The next scheduled assessments on May 7 will still be published.
To provide feedback on these prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Justin Yang, re: CPC, FRP and extrusion prices.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.