PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue aluminium extrusion and FRP margins, CPC prices

The prices proposed for discontinuation are as follows:

Aluminium 6063 Extrusion conversion margin, exw Germany, $/tonne - MB-AL-0359

Aluminium 6063 Extrusion conversion margin, exw US Midwest, cents/lb - MB-AL-0360

Aluminium FRP 1050 sheet conversion margin, exw Germany, $/tonne - MB-AL-0361

Aluminium FRP 5000 sheet conversion margin, exw China, $/tonne - MB-AL-0363

Aluminium FRP 5052 sheet conversion margin, exw US, cents/lb - MB-AL-0362

Calcined Pet Coke, aluminium anode grade, fob China, $/tonne - MB-AL-0358

Calcined Pet Coke, aluminium anode grade, fob US Gulf Coast, $/tonne - MB-AL-0357

These prices have been published by Fastmarkets reporters since April 7, 2019. Fastmarkets MB’s research team previously published indicative prices for these seven markets.

Over the past year, liquidity has been low in these sectors, and some market participants have told Fastmarkets that these markets are currently not priced on a spot basis but through long-term contracts. Fastmarkets will continue to monitor the volume of spot activity in these markets to assess whether standard practice is evolving away from term contracts.

Fastmarkets invites market participants active in these markets to contribute to the consultation on this proposal.

The consultation period will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on May 22 2020, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from that date. The next scheduled assessments on May 7 will still be published.

To provide feedback on these prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Justin Yang, re: CPC, FRP and extrusion prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.