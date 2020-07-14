PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Argentina steel assessments

The prices proposed for discontinuation are as follows:

MB-STE -0003 Steel hot-rolled coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne

Steel hot-rolled coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne MB-STE -0001 Steel cold-rolled coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne

Steel cold-rolled coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne MB-STE -0002 Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne

Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil monthly assessment domestic, exw Argentina, $/tonne MB-STE- 0196 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic monthly assessment, exw Argentina, $/tonne

These prices have been published by Fastmarkets since June 2013, but over the past year liquidity has dried up as the Argentinian economy has been in crisis. The steel supply chain in the country was small to begin with and has consolidated further as the economy has struggled, making data collection challenging.

This consultation period, which begins on Tuesday July 14, will end two months from the date of this pricing notice, on Tuesday September 8, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Friday September 11.

To provide feedback on these prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Argentina steel prices.’

