PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets

September 15, 2022
By Dayanne Sousa
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue prices of Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets, 75 g/m2.

Brazilian imports of uncoated woodfree suffered from a steep decline over the past year. Fastmarkets understands that current market conditions including freights and local demand are leading import volumes to be insignificant.

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation starts from March 22 and will end on April 19. The discontinuation will take place, subject to market feedback, on July 14.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Dayanne Sousa by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Dayanne Sousa, re: Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets’.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.

