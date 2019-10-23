PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue fortnightly mercury price assessment

Global mercury trade has reduced since the 2017 the Minamata Convention on mercury, a legally binding international agreement aimed at tackling mercury pollution, came into force. The Convention has reached more than 100 party ratifications, and, as a result, mercury use is declining around the globe. Mercury trading in the spot market is therefore very limited, with a reduced number of participants and an illiquid market.

Initial market feedback and the current market environment suggests it is reasonable to discontinue mercury pricing. Fastmarkets is now seeking wider market feedback on its proposal to discontinue the mercury 99.99%, in-whs global locations, $/flask assessment.

The consultation period for this proposal will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on November 25, with the last pricing session, subject to market feedback, taking place on December 20, 2019.

To provide feedback on this proposal please contact Cristina Belda by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Cristina Belda re: discontinuation of mercury prices.”

