PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue $/lb prices for Midwest US aluminium, lead and zinc premiums
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue the publication of the following premiums, on a $/lb basis:
- MB-AL-0232 - Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb (twice weekly) and the associated aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb monthly average
- MB-PB-0057 - Lead 99.97% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb (weekly) and the associated lead 99.97% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb monthly average
- MB-ZN-0068 - Zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb (weekly)
Publication of these prices will continue, on a US cents/lb basis, under the following price symbols:
- MB-AL-0020 - Aluminium P1020A premium ddp Midwest US cents/lb (twice weekly)
- MB-PB0006 - Lead 99.97% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb (weekly)
- MB-ZN-0005 - Zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb (weekly)
The decision to remove the calculation of a $ per lb price reflects industry practice where $ per tonne and US cent per lb are the standard price references.
The consultation period for the discontinuation of these prices will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Friday February 28, 2020, with changes taking effect on the next due date of publication.
If you are affected by this price discontinuation or wish to provide feedback please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com by February 28. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Juliet Walsh Re: $/lb price discontinuation’.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.