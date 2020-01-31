PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue $/lb prices for Midwest US aluminium, lead and zinc premiums

Publication of these prices will continue, on a US cents/lb basis, under the following price symbols:



The decision to remove the calculation of a $ per lb price reflects industry practice where $ per tonne and US cent per lb are the standard price references.

The consultation period for the discontinuation of these prices will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Friday February 28, 2020, with changes taking effect on the next due date of publication.

If you are affected by this price discontinuation or wish to provide feedback please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com by February 28. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Juliet Walsh Re: $/lb price discontinuation’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.