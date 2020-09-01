PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue lithium carbonate index, exw China

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue the following index:

MB-LI-0042 lithium carbonate index, min 99.5% Li2O3, battery grade, ex works China, yuan/tonne

The lithium carbonate index, exw China is a tonnage weighted average, calculated using the same data collected to inform the price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne.

Price discovery for the price assessment would not change as a result of the proposed index discontinuation.

The index is not used or referred to on a large scale, and Fastmarkets’ price assessments for battery-grade lithium compounds assessed on a cif China, Japan and Korea basis are emerging as the frontrunners as industry benchmarks.

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will end on October 2, with changes taking place from October 5, subject to market feedback.

To provide feedback on this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the index please contact Carrie Shi by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Carrie Shi re: lithium index.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.