PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Metal Bulletin’s Saudi Arabia import rebar prices

Rebar imports into Saudi Arabia have been decreasing rapidly since 2017 and have become almost nonexistent in 2018. The country’s local rebar capacity is now sufficient to meet declining demand to the extent that Saudi Arabia has exported some cargoes of billet and rebar.

This change in trade flows is expected to be permanent and, as a result, Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue its Saudi Arabia rebar import cfr price assessment.

Saudi Arabia import rebar $ per tonne cfr Jeddah

Dimensions: Diameter 8-40mm, length 6,000-12,000mm

Quantity: 1,000-50,000 tonnes (theoretical weight)

Location: cfr Jeddah

Timing: 6-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Weekly on Tuesdays at 2-3pm London time

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on June 29, 2018, with changes taking place from July 3, 2018, subject to market feedback.

