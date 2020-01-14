PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue pricing of cif India zinc ingot premiums

Currently, Fastmarkets prices the following premiums:

The expansion of production capacity by Hindustan Zinc means there is currently no spot market for imported zinc in India, and nor has there been for much of 2019.

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on Tuesday February 11, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from February 14.

If you are affected by this price discontinuation or to provide feedback please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. by February 11.

add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter / Julian Luk Re: India zinc premiums’.

