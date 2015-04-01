PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Turkey import scrap HMS 1&2 (70:30) assessment
Following a review of its pricing portfolio, Steel First is proposing to discontinue the following weekly Turkish import scrap assessment:
Turkey, import, ferrous scrap, HMS 1&2 (70:30), $ per tonne cfr main port
Import activity for this particularly grade of scrap material in Turkey has dried up over the past year and there is a lack of transaction data in the market.
Please submit your comments on this proposed discontinuation to Cem Turken (cturken@steelfirst.com) by Thursday April 30.