PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch aluminium ingot ADC12 ex-works China, duty-paid price

China is the world’s largest manufacturer and consumer of ADC12, and Metal Bulletin already covers the aluminium ingot ADC 12 spot (MJP) cfr price ($/tonne) every Wednesday. By launching this Chinese domestic price, we will extend our suite of secondary aluminium alloy coverage and link the Chinese domestic market and overseas market closely.

China produces about 5 million tonnes of ADC12 per year with domestic consumption accounting for 90% and exports for 10%.

Most deals In the Chinese domestic markets are carried out on a spot basis and our price will represent the transactions, bids, offers and assessments of this liquid market.

The specification, delivery terms and publication timing will be as follows:

Price: Aluminium ingot ADC12 ex-works China, duty-paid

Type: Assessed single number and range

Basis: China ADC12 ex-work, duty-paid price in both south and north of China

Grade: ADC12 (Cu 1.5%-3.5%, Si 9.6%-12%, Mg 0.3% Max, Zn 1.0% Max,Fe 0.9% Max, Mn 0.5% Max, Ni 0.5% Max, Ti 0.3% Max, Pb 0.2% Max, Sn 0.2% Max, Al remainder)

Currency: yuan

Unit: Tonne

Min lot size: 20 tonnes

Payment terms: Cash against documents within 7 days

Delivery window: Within 1 week

Form: Ingot

Publication: Weekly, Wednesday between 3pm and 4pm London time.

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Tuesday November 21, with a new price launch taking place from Wednesday November 22.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of this assessment.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Echo Ma by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Echo Ma, re: Aluminium ingot ADC12 ex-works China, duty-paid.

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Asia editor Shivani Singh (shivani.singh@metalbulletinasia.com) or Deputy Asia editor Kiki Kang (kiki.kang@metalbulletinasia.com)

To see all Metal Bulletin's pricing methodology and specification documents click here