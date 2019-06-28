PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch weekly fob China grade 304 stainless HRC, CRC assessments

These assessments highlight China’s status as a major exporter of stainless steel and will serve as a price benchmark for the international market for the products.

Assessment: Stainless steel cold-rolled coil, grade 304 (2mm), fob China, $/tonne

Quality: Width 1,200-1,219mm, thickness 2mm

Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: 3-8 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Every Wednesday, 5-6pm Singapore time

Notes: 2B surface finish. Trimmed or slit-edge.

Assessment: Stainless steel hot-rolled coil, grade 304, fob China, $/tonne

Quality: Width 1,500mm, thickness 4mm

Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: 3-8 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Every Wednesday, 5-6pm Singapore time

Notes: No1 surface finish. Trimmed or slit-edge.

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on July 29. The launch will take place, subject to market feedback, on July 31.

The publication of these assessments will be subjected to the observance of public holidays in Singapore.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Lee Ken Kiat by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Lee Ken Kiat, re: stainless steel cold-rolled coil, grade 304 (2mm), fob China, $/tonne and stainless steel hot-rolled coil, grade 304, fob China, $/tonne.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.