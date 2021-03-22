PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch zinc SHG Southeast Asian warrant premium

Fastmarkets already receives information on warrant trading levels for zinc in Southeast Asia, and major locations such as Singapore and Port Klang, Malaysia record frequent in-warehouse activity, making it a key part of the market.

The specifications for the price assessment are proposed as follows:

Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $/ tonne

Quality: Special High Grade zinc ingot of minimum 99.995% purity, conforming to LME specifications and relevant standards: BS EN 1179:2003, ISO 752:2004 - ZN-1 grade, ASTM B6-12 - LME grade or GB/T 470- 2008

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: Any LME-approved warehouse in Singapore/Malaysia (Johor, Port Klang), premium on top of LME cash prices

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly; Wednesday 3-4pm London time

The consultation period for this proposal will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on Monday April 19. Subject to market feedback, the price will launch on Wednesday April 22.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Archie Hunter and/or Ana de Liz by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter, Ana de Liz re: Launch of South East Asia Zinc Warrant price.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.