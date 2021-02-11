PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to reduce frequency of low-vol PCI indices

This is due to the illiquid nature of the spot market, which has been further affected by China’s ongoing ban on Australian coal.

The specifications with proposed amendments in italics are as follows:

MB-COA-0007 PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/dmt

Quality: VM (ad) base 13%; ash (ad) base 9%; sulfur (ad) base 0.5%; phosphorus (ad) base 0.1%; TM (ar)base 10%

Quantity: Min 10,000 tonnes

Location: cfr Jingtang

Timing: Seaborne, laycan within 60 days

Unit: USD/dmt

Payment Terms: Letters of Credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Friday at 6.30pm Singapore time

Notes: All origins

MB-COA-0008 PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $/dmt

Quality: VM (ad) base 13%; ash (ad) base 9%; sulfur (ad) base 0.5%; phosphorus(ad) base 0.1%; TM (ar)base 10%

Quantity: Min 10,000 tonnes

Location: fob Australia

Timing: Seaborne, laycan within 60 days

Unit: USD/dmt

Payment Terms: Letters of Credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Friday at 6.30pm Singapore time

Notes: Origin Australia

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts on Thursday February 11 and will end on Thursday March 11. The amendment, subject to market feedback, will be implemented on Monday March 15.

To provide feedback on these indices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Li Min by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Li Min, re: Fastmarkets PCI Index.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.