PRICING NOTICE: Publication of Europe, South Korea molybdenum prices

The following molybdenum prices were inadvertently published by Fastmarkets on Thursday April 1 due to a reporter error.

April 01, 2021 10:19 AM
Europe

Prices are rolled over due to the Good Friday bank holiday in Europe on April 2, as per our methodology, but were published on April 1 in error.

The rolled-over prices will be published on April 2, but have been removed from Fastmarkets’ price book and database until that time.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ molybdenum prices, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Charlotte Radford re: molybdenum prices. To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

