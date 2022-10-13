PRICING NOTICE: Publication of European Spruce board prices delayed
EUGENE, OR, Oct 13, 2022 (Random Lengths) - EUGENE, OR, October 13, 2022 — The five prices included in the LBR Euro Board market assessment group (MAG), scheduled to publish Wednesday, October 12 between 10:30 a.m. PT and 11:30 a.m. PT, did not publish until approximately 7:30 a.m. PT on October 13, 2022.
Those items include:
Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x4 rl US Gulf/EC
Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x6 rl US Gulf/EC
Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x8 rl US Gulf/EC
Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x10 rl US Gulf/EC
Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x12 rl US Gulf/EC
All prices for this MAG are now live in the database.
