PRICING NOTICE: Publication of European Spruce board prices delayed

EUGENE, OR, Oct 13, 2022 (Random Lengths) - EUGENE, OR, October 13, 2022 — The five prices included in the LBR Euro Board market assessment group (MAG), scheduled to publish Wednesday, October 12 between 10:30 a.m. PT and 11:30 a.m. PT, did not publish until approximately 7:30 a.m. PT on October 13, 2022.

October 13, 2022
By Joe Pruski
Those items include:

Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x4 rl US Gulf/EC

Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x6 rl US Gulf/EC

Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x8 rl US Gulf/EC

Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x10 rl US Gulf/EC

Kd Spruce (Euro) 2 1x12 rl US Gulf/EC

All prices for this MAG are now live in the database.

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:

http://www.fastmarkets.com/pricing-notice

For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:

www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/forest-products

