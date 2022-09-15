PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths International upload issue corrected

EUGENE, OR, February 16, 2022 —

A technical issue in the upload of Random Lengths International prices to the website caused only one end of items with price ranges to populate the RISI Intelligence Center Database. The issue has been corrected and those ranges are now accurate and complete.

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:

www.rlpi.com/Pricing-Notices

For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:

www.rlpi.com/Methodology