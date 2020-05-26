PRICING NOTICE: Reducing the frequency of lead assessments for India, Southeast Asia

The following four price assessments will now be published once every two weeks on Tuesday, instead of weekly. Changes will take effect from Tuesday May 26.

The frequency has been amended due to a notable fall in spot liquidity in these two markets, despite the prices being used for the settlement of contracts. In particular, a lack of trading in primary lead ingots has caused the 99.99% lead premium for Southeast Asia to remain unchanged since July 2018, while the 99.99% cif India lead premium has only moved three times in the past year.

During the consultation period in the month to May 21, spot lead markets in India and Southeast Asia continued to stay dormant amid the Covid19-led lockdown measures, which have led to logistics and payment constraints related to metal cargoes. There have been no changes in the above four prices during the consultation period.

There is no change to the specifications of these price assessments.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Julian Luk or Archie Hunter by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julian Luk / Archie Hunter, re: Asian lead premiums assessment frequency.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.