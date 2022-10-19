PRICING NOTICE: Southern plywood underlayment price corrected
EUGENE, OR, Oct 19, 2022 (Random Lengths) - The midweek price of Southern plywood underlayment (Central) 23/32 t&g was published incorrectly in the October 18 Midweek Report. The incorrect price of $1,010 (a $60 decrease) has been changed to $1,070 (no change).
Stn ply ul (cent) Cx-b 23/32 t&g —
INCORRECT PRICE: $1,010
CORRECTED PRICE: $1,070
For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.
For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:
http://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology/pricing-notices
For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:
http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/