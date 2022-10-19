Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Southern plywood underlayment price corrected

EUGENE, OR, Oct 19, 2022 (Random Lengths) - The midweek price of Southern plywood underlayment (Central) 23/32 t&g was published incorrectly in the October 18 Midweek Report. The incorrect price of $1,010 (a $60 decrease) has been changed to $1,070 (no change).

October 20, 2022
By Joe Pruski
Pricing noticeRandom Lengths

Stn ply ul (cent) Cx-b 23/32 t&g —

INCORRECT PRICE: $1,010

CORRECTED PRICE: $1,070

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:

http://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology/pricing-notices

For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:

http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Proposal to revamp US nickel scrap prices [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets will proceed with a comprehensive update of its nickel scrap prices to bring them in line with its global price reporting agency standards.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to US HRC index methodology
Fastmarkets is changing the way it calculates its daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, to align its methodology with other Fastmarkets indices.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Grace Asenov
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to revamp US stainless scrap prices [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets will proceed with a comprehensive update of its stainless steel scrap prices to bring them in line with its global price reporting agency standards.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
FP_RCP_OCC_Unsplash_1PxGp8kkQyk.jpg
US OCC price crashes for a third month in October and RCP landfilling emerges
Oversupply and weak demand saw US OCC prices craters by up to $45/ton and excess sent to landfills
October 19, 2022
 · 
Megan Workman
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decrease in frequency of Fastmarkets’ cfr China steel billet price
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets is decreasing the frequency of its cfr China steel billet price assessment to once per week, from twice per week, from Tuesday October 18
October 19, 2022
 · 
Lee Allen
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Update to Fastmarkets aluminium methodology’s treatment of Russian brands
Fastmarkets is proposing to change its aluminium premiums methodology to reflect its decision to follow international sanction guidelines on the inclusion of brands.
October 18, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed