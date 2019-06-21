PRICING NOTICE: Standardization of Fastmarkets’ price names

The aim of this exercise is to make it as easy as possible for our licensed users to identify and use our pricing data.

As of two weeks from the date of this notice, all Fastmarkets price names will follow this structure, where possible: commodity + product/grade + incoterm + location + currency + unit of measure.

Please click here for to see our revised lists of standardized price names ahead of their implementation on July 5.

If you cannot find what you are looking for, please contact our customer success team today via email: customersuccess@fastmarkets.com or tel: +44 (0)20 7779 8787 (EMEA), +65 64 221 478 (Asia) and +1 312 366 2542 (Americas).

If you use any of our prices in your contracts, please update the name to the new name at your earliest convenience. Please direct any counterparties with queries either to the page above or our customer success team.

Although Fastmarkets has made changes to the description of the price in the name, the methodology for the discovery of each price remains the same.

We will, however, update our price methodology documents to reflect the standardized price names.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this any of Fastmarkets’ prices, please contact our price reporting team by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.