PRICING NOTICE: Updated Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2020

The UK government has changed the date of the Early May bank holiday in 2020 to Friday May 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. This will affect the publication of some Fastmarkets prices, which have been noted in the holiday pricing schedule 2019-2020.

Please click on the image below to view the updated Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for base metals, minors, ores & alloys and industrial minerals, and ferrous prices for 2019 and 2020.





For all Fastmarkets price methodologies and specifications, visit: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology