PRICING NOTICE: US Midwest premium publication delay
Due to a reviewer error, the publication of Fastmarkets’ aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US was delayed on Tuesday April 27.
Specifications for the affected price are as follows:
MB-AL-0020 Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
Quality: London Metal Exchange specification P1020A or 99.7% minimum Al purity (silicon 0.10% max, iron 0.20% max, zinc 0.03%, gallium 0.04%, vanadium 0.03%)
Location: Delivered consumer works Midwest
Unit: US cents per pound
Quantity: 100 tonnes
Delivery: Within four weeks
Form: Ingot, T-bar, Sow
Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalized
Publication: Twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday between 3pm and 4pm London time
Fastmarkets’ pricing databases have since been updated.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Midwest premium.
