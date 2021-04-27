PRICING NOTICE: US Midwest premium publication delay

Specifications for the affected price are as follows:

MB-AL-0020 Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb

Quality: London Metal Exchange specification P1020A or 99.7% minimum Al purity (silicon 0.10% max, iron 0.20% max, zinc 0.03%, gallium 0.04%, vanadium 0.03%)

Location: Delivered consumer works Midwest

Unit: US cents per pound

Quantity: 100 tonnes

Delivery: Within four weeks

Form: Ingot, T-bar, Sow

Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday between 3pm and 4pm London time

Fastmarkets’ pricing databases have since been updated.

