PRICING NOTICE: Widening of delivery window for European aluminium billet premiums

This follows a one-month consultation that closed on June 5. The change is effective from the Friday June 11 pricing session.

The previous methodology reflected cargoes transacted for delivery within two months. Widening the delivery window to three months will allow Fastmarkets to capture more liquidity within its premium assessments.

The change will take place for the following premium assessments:

It will also affect the aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam (MB-AL-0002), which is a calculation based on the Germany premium.

The wider delivery window also brings the aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premiums methodology in line with the low-carbon aluminium value-added product differential, which has a three-month delivery window.

There are no other changes to the specifications of the assessments or changes to Fastmarkets’ billet premiums in regions outside Europe.

To provide feedback, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Alice Mason or Justin Yang email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason / Justin Yang, re: Aluminium billet delivery window.’

