Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to adjust steel HDG all-in assessment

Fastmarkets is proposing to adjust its weekly all-in assessment price for steel hot-dipped galvanized coil, following an amendment to the included zinc coating extras effective Thursday October 6.

October 6, 2022
By Alesha Alkaff
Pricing noticeFlat products

Fastmarkets held a 60-day consultation - beginning August 1 and extended through September 30 - to clarify the thickness of the steel hot-dipped galvanized coil for the zinc coating extras. As a result, the weekly all-in price now reflects zinc coating extras for coil that is 0.04-inch thick.

The zinc coating extras will be adjusted to $8 per hundredweight ($160 per short ton) on Thursday October 13, based on mills’ coating extras effective October 6.

That means $8 per cwt will be added to the base price (MB-STE-0186) on October 13 to calculate the all-in price (MB-STE-0212). For example, Fastmarkets’ assessment for steel hot-dipped galvanized coil (cold-rolled base), fob mill US was $53 per cwt on Thursday September 29. With the new zinc extras, the assessment for steel hot-dipped galvanized coil 0.03-0.13 inch G90 (cold-rolled base), fob mill US would be calculated at $61 per cwt.

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Alesha Alkaff by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alesha Alkaff, re: US hot-dipped galvanized.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to
https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue converted price assessment
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue the converted price assessments for the following markets:
October 3, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ converted price assessments
Fastmarkets has discontinued the following converted price assessments:
October 3, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue further converted price assessments
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue the converted price assessments for the following markets:
October 3, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to steel hot-dipped galvanized coil specification
Fastmarkets has amended the specifications for the weekly all-in assessment price for steel hot-dipped galvanized coil to clarify the included zinc coating extras and publish a non-market adjustment to reflect this extra.
September 30, 2022
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of inferred alumina price
The publication of Fastmarkets’ inferred alumina index for Thursday September 15 was delayed due to a technical error
September 20, 2022
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to reduce frequency of Latin American steel export price assessments
Fastmarkets will change the frequency of certain Latin American steel export price assessments to monthly from weekly due to reduced liquidity observed in the market, effective Friday September 2.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed