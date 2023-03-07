Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to amend aluminium P1020A methodology for Europe, US, Japan

Fastmarkets proposes to amend its IOSCO-accredited aluminium P1020A premium methodology to allow for flexibility on the underlying futures price used.

March 7, 2023
By Juliet Walsh
AluminiumPricing notice

The current methodology states that the premiums are on top of the London Metal Exchange cash price. Fastmarkets proposes to amend this to clarify that, in addition to the LME, its premiums can be used with underlying futures aluminium prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The choice is down to industry market participants.

The specifications behind Fastmarkets’ aluminium premiums are aligned with those of either exchange.

The premiums the change relates to are as follows:

  • MB-AL-0346 Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/tonne
  • MB-AL-0004 Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne
  • MB-AL-0316 Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy, $/tonne
  • MB-AL-0343 Aluminium P1020A (MJP) spot premium, cif Japan, $/tonne
  • MB-AL-0020 Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb

The consultation will run for four weeks, beginning on Tuesday March 7 and ending on Tuesday April 4. Subject to market feedback, the update will be effective from Tuesday April 11, 2023.
To provide feedback, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price assessment, please contact Alice Mason by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO Alice Mason, re Aluminium P1020A methodology.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
International Container Cargo ship
US West Coast scrap export prices rise in the wake of higher Turkey sales
A Bangladeshi buyer has paid a large premium to secure a ferrous scrap cargo from the US West Coast, with a slew of post-earthquake cargo deals made to Turkey at higher prices and domestic tightness also boosting the market
March 6, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
Businessman checking stock market on digital tablet and a desktop computer with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market. Analyzing data in office background.
UK Financial Conduct Authority opens investigation into LME’s March 2022 suspension of nickel futures
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has opened an enforcement investigation into the London Metal Exchange’s “conduct, systems and controls” related to nickel futures trading
March 6, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
HotterThumb_Metals_490x275.png.png
Provenance a problem for US tariff on Russian aluminium
The US intends to impose a 200% tariff on imports of Russia-origin aluminium, as well as derivative products containing it
March 6, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Nickel_490x275.png.png
UK regulator FCA steps up its nickel investigation
Almost a year after the London Metal Exchange temporarily suspended trading in its nickel contract, it has become the subject of the first enforcement investigation of a UK exchange by its regulator
March 6, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets – final decision
March 6, 2023
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for North America Packaging Paper and board – Final Decision
North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard grades – Final Decision
March 6, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed