Proposal to amend aluminium P1020A MJP quarterly premium methodology

Fastmarkets is proposing to amend its aluminium P1020A main Japanese ports (MJP) quarterly assessment methodology.

January 19, 2023
By Alice Mason
AluminiumPricing notice

The current methodology has a publishing deadline of the 15th day of the first month of the said quarter. Fastmarkets proposes to update this to the end of the first month of the said quarter.

This is due to the settlement taking place later than usual — in the first month of the contract quarter — in recent quarters throughout 2022.

The settlement can still be published before the revised deadline if more than 30,000 tonnes of contracted business have been reported by a consumer, producer and trader.

The consultation will run for four weeks ending on Thursday February 16.

To provide feedback on this, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the assessment, please contact Chay Chye Leng or Alice Mason by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “re: Aluminium MJP quarterly methodology.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

