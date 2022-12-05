Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ coking coal index specifications

Fastmarkets proposes to amend the laycan timing and unit of its coking coal price indices to more closely reflect the coking coal spot market.

December 5, 2022
By Jane Fan
Pricing noticeCoal

The first part of the proposal is to amend the laycan timing of its coking coal indices to 16-60 days, instead of within 60 days, following market feedback that spot cargoes loading within 0-15 days may be deemed too prompt and unrepresentative of spot prices.

The proposed change to the timing will allow the index to exclude cargoes with prompt laycans, because they will affect the robustness and representativeness of the coking coal indices.

Fastmarkets also proposes to amend the unit of its coking coal indices to wet metric tonne from dry metric tonne, to align with market practice. The proposed change of price unit will not affect the calculation and functioning of the coking coal indices.

Fastmarkets further proposes to remove the list of brand names that will be included and normalized in each coking coal index from its methodology, to avoid confusion between the list of brands and index quality specifications.

This part of the proposal does not affect the calculation of the indices, because materials falling within the specification ranges can be included in the calculation and normalized to index base specification. This will also prevent regular amendments of a list of brands if they undergo quality changes in the future.

The proposed changes of timing, unit, and the proposed removal of brands are intended for the following coking coal indices:
MB-COA-0003 Premium hard coking coal, fob DBCT
MB-COA-0005 Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang
MB-COA-0004 Hard coking coal, fob DBCT
MB-COA-0002 Hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang
MB-COA-0008 PCI low-vol, fob DBCT
MB-COA-0007 PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang

All other chemical and physical specifications will be unaffected by these proposals.

The consultation period for these amendments starts from Monday December 5, 2022, and will end on Thursday January 5, 2023. The amendments will then take place, subject to market feedback, on Tuesday January 10, 2023.

To provide feedback on these proposals, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jane Fan/Paul Lim, re: Coking Coal Index Specification.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue Seattle/Portland turnings price assessment
Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue its steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Seattle/Portland, $ per gross ton due to a lack of liquidity.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue Detroit foundry grades
Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue three foundry grade price assessments included in its Detroit consumer buying price series due to a lack of liquidity.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to refine Fastmarkets’ coking coal index methodology
Fastmarkets proposes to refine its coking coal index methodology to increase transparency when incorporating data from physical trading platforms.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
Aluminum ingots
China’s aluminium ADC 12 export window opens following gains in MJP market
Key data from Fastmarkets’ aluminium ingot ADC 12 pricing session in China on Wednesday November 30
December 2, 2022
 · 
Jinfan Yang
Modern automobile production line with automated production equipment
Global firms SMS, LOTTE cooperate on new EV-focused US aluminium plant
German equipment provider SMS Group will provide a logistics and storage system for a forthcoming $238.7 million aluminium foil plant being built in the US by South Korea’s LOTTE Group to meet demand for the material’s use in electric vehicles (EVs)
December 2, 2022
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Corrections to daily US, Northern Europe steel scrap indices
Fastmarkets has corrected its price indices for US- and Northern Europe-origin steel scrap, CFR Turkey, which were published incorrectly on Thursday December 1 due to a technical error.
December 1, 2022
 · 
Elina Virchenko
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed