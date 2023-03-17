Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ cut-to-length plate specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to amend its steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US assessment to exclude material below 0.375 inches of thickness, which is sold with an added cost by several major mills.
The current price specifications for the weekly assessment are as follows:
MB-STE-0172 Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt
Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.1875–2 inches thick x 48-72 inches wide x 96-288 inches long
Quantity: Minimum 50 tons
Location: Fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau
Unit: USD per hundredweight
Publication: Weekly, Tuesday
Notes: Raw material surcharges included. Standard packaging
The proposed amendment to the price specifications for the weekly assessment is as follows:
Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.375–2 inches thick x 48-72 inches wide x 96-288 inches long.
The consultation period for this proposed price begins on Friday March 17 and will end on Monday April 17, with an update to this proposal published on Monday April 17. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the weekly assessment on Tuesday April 25.
To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Zack Miller by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Zack Miller re: US CTL Plate Assessment.”
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.