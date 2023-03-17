Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ cut-to-length plate specifications

The current price specifications for the weekly assessment are as follows:

MB-STE-0172 Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.1875–2 inches thick x 48-72 inches wide x 96-288 inches long

Quantity: Minimum 50 tons

Location: Fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Tuesday

Notes: Raw material surcharges included. Standard packaging

The proposed amendment to the price specifications for the weekly assessment is as follows:

Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.375–2 inches thick x 48-72 inches wide x 96-288 inches long.

The consultation period for this proposed price begins on Friday March 17 and will end on Monday April 17, with an update to this proposal published on Monday April 17. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the weekly assessment on Tuesday April 25.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Zack Miller by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Zack Miller re: US CTL Plate Assessment.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

