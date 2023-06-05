Proposal to amend frequency of monthly calcined alumina prices: pricing notice

This change is being proposed to better reflect the purchasing habits in the calcined alumina market due to its long-contract nature, which often sees little change on a month-to-month basis.

The change would affect the publishing frequency of the following grades, which are currently published on a the first Thursday of the month, by 4pm, London time.

MB-ALU-0011 Alumina, calcined, unground 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne

MB-ALU-0012 Alumina, calcined, ground and unground, min 99.5% Al2O3, medium-soda min 0.25% soda, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne

MB-ALU-0013 Alumina, calcined, ground, 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne

The full specifications for each grade can be found in the methodology at https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals/industrial-minerals.

Under the new schedule, the prices would be published on the first Thursday of the first month in any given quarter.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts from Monday June 5 and will end on Monday July 3.

The amendment will then take place, subject to market feedback, on July 6, the first Thursday of the quarter.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Carrie Bone by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Carrie Bone, re: calcined alumina.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.