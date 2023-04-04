Proposal to amend Mexican ferrous scrap price publication time

The proposed amendment will change the publication time of all Mexican ferrous scrap prices, which are listed in this methodology.

The amendment would bring the publication times in line with other assessments in the region.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end 30 days from the date of this pricing notice on Thursday May 4, with an update to this proposal published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the weekly assessments on Tuesday May 9.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Felipe Peroni re: Mexican scrap.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.