Proposal to amend publication time of inferred China cobalt hydroxide price assessment

The proposed change to the timing of the publication of the cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, will give the calculation more time to align with the cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, which is published daily at 3:00pm London time.

The daily cobalt hydroxide inferred price is calculated by multiplying the low-end of the cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam price assessment by the prevailing midpoint of Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide payable (percentage) indicator, min 30% Co, cif China.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts from Friday April 1 and will end on May 2. The amendment will then take place, subject to market feedback, on May 5.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Justin Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Justin Yang, re: cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China.’

