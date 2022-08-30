Methodology Contact us Login

Proposal to discontinue converted price assessments

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue converted price assessments for the following markets:

August 30, 2022
By Barbara O’Donovan
Pricing noticeSteelBase metalsOres and alloys
These markets can be converted by using the conversion service on the Fastmarkets dashboard.

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will begin on Thursday August 25 and will end on Friday September 23, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Monday September 26.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these converted price assessments, please contact Barbara O’Donovan by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Barbara O’Donovan, re: converted price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

