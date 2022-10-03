Methodology Contact us Login

Proposal to discontinue further converted price assessments

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue the converted price assessments for the following markets:

October 3, 2022
By Barbara O'Donovan
Pricing notice

  • MB-STE-0467 Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/short ton
  • MB-STE-0465 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/short ton

This price is converted from the market:

  • MB-STE-0172 Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt
  • MB-STE-0170 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/cwt

This market can now be converted to $/short ton using the conversion service on the Fastmarkets Dashboard.
The consultation period for this price discontinuation will begin on Monday October 3 and will end on Monday October 31, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Tuesday November 1.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these converted price assessments, please contact Barbara O’Donovan by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Barbara O’Donovan, re: converted price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

