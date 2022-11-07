Methodology Contact us Login

Proposal to discontinue Seattle/Portland turnings price assessment

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Seattle/Portland, $ per gross ton, due to a lack of liquidity.

November 7, 2022
By Thorsten Schier
Ferrous scrapPricing notice

Manufacturing activity in the region has decreased significantly, meaning few turnings are generated and sold to consumers.

Price to be discontinued:
MB-STE-0411
Assessment: Machine shop turnings
Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 219

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will begin on Monday November 7 and end on Monday December 5, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Tuesday December 6.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these converted price assessments, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Seattle/Portland turnings.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

