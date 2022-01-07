Proposal to discontinue Turkey aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium

The proposal for discontinuation comes after a consistent lack of spot liquidity, specifically for the Turkey PFA premium. No changes are proposed for the Germany and Eastern Europe PFA premiums, because liquidity and engagement remain strong in those markets.

Fastmarkets is seeking feedback on its proposal to discontinue the aluminium PFA silicon 7 ingot premium. The assessment, which aims to assess the premium for PFA in Turkey, is published on the second Friday of every month.

The consultation period for this discontinuation will end four weeks from the date of this pricing notice on Friday February 4, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Monday February 7.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason, re: Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, cif dup over P1020A Turkey’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

