Proposal to launch a 50-lb unbleached kraft paper grocery bag price in North America

We have observed the need for a heavyweight unbleached kraft paper bag price from market players because of the 50-lb grade’s volume and because we already price lightweight 30-lb grocery bag paper. The 50-lb grade would be for the grocery segment and the related carryout bag segment that includes QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) in North America.

June 26, 2023
Pricing noticeSack/Bag

The proposed specifications for the new 50-lb Heavyweight Unbleached Grocery Bag Paper in North America are as below:

Quality: 50-lb
Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tons/yr
Location: US East
Incoterm: Delivered
Timing: Orders taken in the month to date for shipment in the current month or the following month.
Unit: Short ton
Currency: US dollar
Payment terms: Assume normal and customary payment terms.
Price Type: Net price. Open-market transactions in ongoing supply relationships.
Assessment Type: Range price assessment.
Publication: Monthly. Usually at 4:30 pm US Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the 3rd Friday of each month. See full schedule online.
Notes: Price assessments reflect prices after typical discounts. Prices are for prime-quality tonnage. Contains primarily virgin fiber. US East = East of the Rocky Mountains.

Consultation lasts until Aug. 18. The consultation period for this proposed launch starts on June 26, 2023, and will end on Aug. 18, 2023. The launch will take place, subject to market feedback, on Nov. 17, 2023.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading of FAO: Gregory Rudder, Managing Editor, PPI Pulp & Paper Week, re: 50-lb unbleached kraft paper grocery bag grade.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.

