Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to launch daily SYP price

Fastmarkets proposes to increase the frequency of assessment for Southern Yellow Pine #2 2x4 (eastside) with a new daily price.

March 8, 2023
By Joe Pruski
Pricing noticeLumber

Increased price volatility over the past several years has resulted in more frequent and severe changes to reported prices of Southern Yellow Pine. Market feedback suggests that increasing the frequency of the reported price of Southern Yellow Pine #2 2x4 (eastside) from its current Tuesday and Thursday publication to five times a week would provide the market with a clearer view of short-term market trends.

The potential daily price would represent a standard 8-20-foot random tally, consistent with the price reported in the Random Lengths lumber and midweek reports.

Initial feedback in favor of the change resulted in Fastmarkets piloting a daily price internally. In accordance with published methodologies, price reporters have compiled daily price data for this item since early January 2023.

Fastmarkets invites additional feedback on the proposed daily price until Monday, April 10. Fastmarkets will notify the market of its decision regarding the daily price and any proposed timeframe for the rollout on April 17.

Should market feedback prove supportive of a daily price for this item, an implementation date will be determined at that time. If the daily price moves forward, Fastmarkets will publish a price history for the item dating back to the start of the internal pilot period.

The price under consideration for a daily assessment is:

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Joe Pruski, re: SYP daily price.’

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.

What to read next
Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Latin American containerboard market under pressure with price drops and weak demand
Prices in both Brazil and Mexico see downward trend despite market-related downtime due to weak appetite for packaging
March 8, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to Fastmarkets’ graphite flake, spherical, amorphous, electrodes price
After a four-week consultation period that concluded on February 28, Fastmarkets has amended its graphite flake price assessments from a single price to a range as of March 2.
March 8, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Recycling paper
European brown paper for recycling prices remain steady in February
Slow demand and high inventory levels are balanced out by low collection volumes and kept the prices stable for PfR grades
March 8, 2023
 · 
Daniela Wortmann
pulp_fiber2.jpg
Cheap pulp spot offers contribute to falling contract prices in China
The spot offers have shaken up the Chinese pulp market amidst new capacity from South America and imports from Russia
March 7, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to Fastmarkets’ seaborne manganese ore specifications
Fastmarkets has amended the payment terms in the specifications of its three seaborne manganese ore indices.
March 7, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend aluminium P1020A methodology for Europe, US, Japan
Fastmarkets proposes to amend its IOSCO-accredited aluminium P1020A premium methodology to allow for flexibility on the underlying futures price used.
March 7, 2023
 · 
Juliet Walsh
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed