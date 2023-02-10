Methodology Contact us Login

Proposal to launch US magnesium price assessment

Fastmarkets proposes to launch a bi-weekly magnesium metal assessment, ex-warehouse US, to provide insight and transparency to the various participants in the magnesium market.

February 10, 2023
By Ian Templeton
Pricing noticeMagnesium

The current price specifications for the bi-weekly assessment are as follows:

Magnesium 99.9% min, ex-warehouse US, cents per lb
Quality: Ingots and sticks. Mg 99.9% min, Fe 0.04% max, Si 0.02% max, Ni 0.002% max, Cu 0.01% max, Al 0.02% max, Mo 0.03% max, Cl 0.05% max, others 0.1% max, conforming to ASTM specifications B92/92M-11 and 9990A
Quantity: 20 tonnes
Location: Ex-warehouse, US
Timing: Within 30 days
Unit: US cents per lb
Publication: Bi-weekly, Thursdays

The consultation period for this proposed price will end 30 days from the date of this pricing notice, on March 13, with an update to this proposal published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the bi-weekly assessment on March 16.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Ian Templeton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Ian Templeton re: US Magnesium price assessment.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

