Proposal to reinstate US titanium price, reopen prior consultation
Fastmarkets is proposing to reinstate one quarterly US titanium price based on market feedback and is reopening a consultation for four other US titanium prices that were discontinued.
Five quarterly US titanium prices were delisted in April 2023 following a 30-day notice period due to low market liquidity.
Fastmarkets is proposing to reinstate the following price based on interest and support from the aerospace industry:
MB-TI-0004: Titanium ingot 6AI-4V, fob shipping point US, $/lb
Quality: 6Al-4V (aluminum 6%, vanadium 4%, titanium remainder)
Location: fob shipping point
Unit: US dollars per lb
Publication: Quarterly on the 10th of the month by 5pm New York time
The consultation period for this proposal, suggested specifications and publication frequency will end on Friday July 7, and an update will be posted on that day. Pending market feedback, the next price assessment would be published on Monday July 10.
The last assessment for this market was on October 10, meaning there would be a permanent gap in the data for the assessments that would have been on January 10 and April 10. The prices were not updated on schedule on January 10 due to an editorial error.
In addition, the following four quarterly titanium prices were delisted due to lack of market liquidity, but could be reinstated if there is interest and support from the market:
MB-TI-0005: Titanium plate alloy AMS 4911, fob shipping point US, $/lb
Quality: AMS 4911 ½in x 48in x 120in
Location: fob shipping point
Unit: US dollars per lb
Publication: Quarterly
MB-TI-0006: Titanium bar alloy AMS 4928, fob shipping point US, $/lb
Quality: AMS 4928, 1in diameter
Location: fob shipping point
Unit: US dollars per lb
Publication: Quarterly
MB-TI-0007: Titanium plate commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb
Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, ½in x 96in x 240in
Location: fob shipping point
Unit: US dollars per lb
Publication: Quarterly
MB-TI-0008: Titanium sheet commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb
Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, 1/8in x 36in x 96in
Unit: US dollars per lb
Location: fob shipping point
Publication: Quarterly
The consultation period for these potential reinstatements will end on Friday September 1, and an update will be posted on that day.
To provide feedback on this reinstatement or potential reinstatements, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Grace Asenov re: US titanium.”
To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.