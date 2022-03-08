Publication of US nickel all-in prices

The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:

MB-NI-0242 Nickel 4x4 cathode all-in price, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb

Quality: 99.8% minimum primary 4x4 cut cathodes conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade. Smaller cut cathode dimensions may be normalized.

Quantity: Min 20 tonnes

Location: Delivered consumer works US

Delivery: Within four weeks

Unit: US cents per lb

Payment terms: 30 days, other terms normalized

Publication: Daily Notes: LME official cash AM bid price plus nickel 4x4 cathode delivered US premium

MB-NI-0243 Nickel briquette all-in price, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb

Quality: 99.8% minimum primary nickel briquettes conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade

Quantity: Min 20 tonnes

Location: Delivered consumer works US

Delivery: Within four weeks

Unit: US cents per lb. LME official cash AM bid price plus nickel 4x4 cathode delivered US premium

Payment terms: 30 days, other terms normalized

Publication: Daily

For more information or to provide feedback on the changed publication, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Nickel prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

