Publication of US nickel all-in prices
Fastmarkets is not publishing its nickel 4x4 cathode all-in price, delivered Midwest US and its nickel briquette all-in price, delivered Midwest US on Tuesday March 8 because trading of the commodity on the London Metal Exchange has been suspended.
The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:
MB-NI-0242 Nickel 4x4 cathode all-in price, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
Quality: 99.8% minimum primary 4x4 cut cathodes conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade. Smaller cut cathode dimensions may be normalized.
Quantity: Min 20 tonnes
Location: Delivered consumer works US
Delivery: Within four weeks
Unit: US cents per lb
Payment terms: 30 days, other terms normalized
Publication: Daily Notes: LME official cash AM bid price plus nickel 4x4 cathode delivered US premium
MB-NI-0243 Nickel briquette all-in price, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
Quality: 99.8% minimum primary nickel briquettes conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade
Quantity: Min 20 tonnes
Location: Delivered consumer works US
Delivery: Within four weeks
Unit: US cents per lb. LME official cash AM bid price plus nickel 4x4 cathode delivered US premium
Payment terms: 30 days, other terms normalized
Publication: Daily
For more information or to provide feedback on the changed publication, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Nickel prices.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.