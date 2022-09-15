RANDOM LENGTHS: A few changes, additions debut in price guides

A few changes and additions to the Random Lengths lumber and panel guides take effect with this issue.

In the lumber price guide, the deduct price range for Western S-P-F Std&Btr 2x4 random dimension has been retired. This deduct range, which was published in footnotes on pages 5 and 6, was from the #2&Btr price. Industry feedback indicated there are no longer Western S-P-F mills grade stamping 2x4 as Std&Btr.

In the panel price guide, on page 13, Canadian OSB prices that had been shown as delivered Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Atlantic now reflect Regina, Winnipeg, and Moncton, N.B., respectively, as the delivery points. Added to the guide are delivered prices to Halifax, Nova Scotia. These changes make the price grid for Canadian OSB delivery points consistent with that of Canadian plywood sheathing.

Readers should also be aware that the price of Canadian Spruce Plywood 3/8-inch, delivered Toronto, has been added to Midweek effective with the October 1 issue.