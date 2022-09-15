RANDOM LENGTHS: One key addition coming to lumber price guide

One key change is coming to the Random Lengths lumber price guide effective with the April 3, 2020, issue.

Prices of Appearance Grade 2x4 8-foot in Western S-P-F, Coast dry Douglas Fir, and Inland Hem-Fir will be added to the stud section on page 5 of the 14-page weekly report. This product will reflect premium grade stock, allowing for limited pencil wane.

These prices are being added after an extensive industry consultation found that a majority of the industry wants benchmark pricing for this sector of the market.

An initial proposal to include Eastern S-P-F was dropped, after finding there was insufficient support from the industry to track this product in this species.