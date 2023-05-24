Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Refinement to Fastmarkets’ nickel sulfate CIF China, Japan, and Korea price specification: pricing notice

After a month-long consultation period, Fastmarkets has refined the delivery terms for its international nickel sulfate price assessments, with Japan and Korea now the only accepted locations.

May 24, 2023
Pricing notice

Previously, the weekly price assessment accepted data from China, Korea and Japan on a CIF basis, with major ports normalized. Fastmarkets will now no longer collect data on a CIF China basis, and instead focus on data relating to imports for Japan and Korea.

Production of nickel sulfate from intermediates including mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and nickel matte in China has ramped up at a significant pace compared to Japan and South Korea, meaning that significant price gaps have emerged between the different markets, with Japan and South Korea dominated by nickel sulfate produced via metal dissolution.

As a result of these price gaps, China was no longer being reflected in the price assessment, prompting the proposal to remove it as a delivery location.

The change will take place from the next publication on Friday May 26.

The new price names and specifications are as follows:

MB-NI-0246 - Nickel sulfate, cif Japan, and Korea, $/tonne
Quality: Accepted by buyer for use in battery applications with chemical composition: Ni content, base 22.3% max, min 22%, cobalt 50ppm max
Quantity: Min 1 tonne
Location: CIF major ports Japan, South Korea (other ports normalized)
Timing: Within 60 days
Unit: USD/tonne
Publication: Weekly. Friday, 4pm London time

MB-NI-0247 – Nickel sulfate premium, cif Japan, and Korea, $/tonne
Quality: Accepted by buyer for use in battery applications with chemical composition: Ni content, base 22.3% max, min 22%, cobalt 50ppm max
Quantity: Min 1 tonne
Location: CIF major ports Japan and Korea, on top of monthly average LME nickel cash price
Timing: Within 60 days
Unit: USD/tonne
Publication: Weekly. Friday, 4pm London time

To provide feedback on this cif nickel sulfate price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter please contact Callum Perry by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Callum Perry, re: Nickel sulfate cif CJK.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to standard, alloy grade cobalt brands: pricing notice
After an extended consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the specified brands in its cobalt standard grade and cobalt alloy grade price assessments.
May 23, 2023
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
aluminum coils
Consumer focus on Scope 3 emissions brings low-carbon opportunities for aluminium producer Hydro, CEO says
A growing focus by consumers on Scope 3 carbon emissions is putting raw materials, such as bauxite and alumina, in the spotlight
May 23, 2023
 · 
Carrie Bone
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on cobalt sulfate, spodumene, graphite price assessments - final decision: pricing notice
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for cobalt sulfate, spodumene and graphite price assessments via an open consultation process between April 13 and May 18, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.
May 19, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend coke 62% CSR, fob China specification: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the specification of its Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment.
May 19, 2023
 · 
Olivia Zhang
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Pulp China Price Indices Methodology – Open Consultation
HELSINKI (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Pulp China price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 19, 2023
car production line
China’s automotive output, sales drop in April on buyer caution
China’s automotive output and sales dropped in April 2023 versus the prior month, with both largely subdued by general caution among consumers that had been fueled by the price wars in the automotive sector during the month
May 18, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed