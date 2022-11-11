Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Soybean crush margins: What is driving volatility

A data analysis

November 11, 2022
Soy

Argentinian soybean production has fallen over the last two years, and this is mainly due to the impact of La Niña, a climate event that heavily reduced South American yields and upset growth in US production for the 2020-21 season.

Monthly data for Argentinian crushing volumes indicate that crush slowed by about five percent in the first quarter of the 2022-23 marketing year and dropped by ten percent relative to last year in July. The previous year’s below-trendline yields reduced production and supplies available to Argentine crushers, and slow farmer sales contributed to the slowdown in crushing volumes.

As a result, Argentinian soy meal exports have been negatively affected.

According to Fastmarkets, soybean crush volumes are following the same trend in the EU and losing pace.

The impact on Chinese soybean crush industry

The decline in world production has slowed world soybean crushing outside the US, as limited sales by Argentine farmers are pushing product prices up.

China, one of the largest soybean importers, has been reducing its crush volumes and will likely reduce imports due to non-attractive profit margins.

Chinese crush margins have been at the lower end of the historical range, dropping below zero for much of the summer and just getting back to break even in mid-September.

Soaring soybean prices drive weaker crush margins

The high price of soybeans has been the main driver of weak crush margins, so a recovery in South American production could help lift margins in the spring.

However, the increased demand for soybeans from US crushers could limit importable supplies, upsetting the potential for further improvement in Chinese margins through the end of the year.

We provide market outlooks, price data, forecasts and analysis of trends.

Speak to our sales team to explore our platform and pricing tools for your commodity.

What to read next
Detail shot of the buffer vessel from a modern biomass plant
US biodiesel exports hit second highest monthly total on record
Shipments reach a total of 28.5 million gallons in September
November 8, 2022
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
Container cargo ship in Vancouver's English Bay
Analysis: Implications of Russia rejoining the Black Sea grain corridor
The 3 factors that may change how the deal operates
November 7, 2022
 · 
Tim Worledge
vegetable oils agriculture
Sunseed crush in Ukraine could fall more than 25% due to energy crisis
How the Russian invasion is reducing Ukraine’s sunflower crushing capacity
November 7, 2022
 · 
Anna Platonova
Fuel pump with dispensers located on gas station on sunny day on city street
Netherlands proposes to reduce biofuel crediting
While the country encourages a high level of biofuel consumption, there’s concern that too many credits may be awarded
November 4, 2022
 · 
John McGarrity
A Close Up Of Green Wheat Growing In A Field
Wheat futures tumble after Russia rejoins Black Sea grain corridor deal
Markets reassured by recent deal announcement
November 3, 2022
 · 
Mark Shenk
Grain field with sunset background
Argentine wheat sales drop on lower crop
Cumulative sales for the 2022-23 season down 41% from last year
November 2, 2022
 · 
Liliana Minton
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed