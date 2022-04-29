Contact Us Login

After hitting multi-year highs in 2021 and 2022, soy prices remain well supported as a result of smaller production out of the US along with late harvests and dry weather in Brazil. Like any agriculture commodity, soy faces challenges with extreme weather, freight and logistics issues and the impacts of inflation. In China, soybeans are one of two agriculture staples, and import demand is heavily impacted by surging oilseed prices across the globe, freight costs rising, and a dip in hog values as the sector recovers after African swine fever outbreaks.

Global and regional forces will continue to shape the industry’s output. Our news, prices and analysis will help you anticipate how the market will continue to shift.

Field of wheat
Weather conditions impacting agriculture market: US Midwest set for rain; warm conditions persist in Europe
We recap the weather conditions across the globe and how these will effect winter and spring crop development
April 29, 2022
soybeans close up
US soybean stocks cut, Brazil’s soy export highs, Canadian grain exports: Top stories in the soy market
The latest news and headlines on soybean stocks, Brazil’s soy exports and Canadian weekly grain exports from around the globe this week, April 12, 2022
April 12, 2022
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
China’s oil plants shut down because of soybean shortage
China’s oil plants shutting down due to soybean shortage
Lack of the oilseed in oil plants means suspending operations across north and south regions of China
February 21, 2022
 · 
Cai Chen
