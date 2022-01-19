Stable launches price hedging on Fastmarkets agriculture prices

Stable has announced a partnership with Fastmarkets to offer risk management tools settled upon Fastmarkets’ agriculture and forest products prices.

Stable is a global commodity price risk management platform operating across 6,500+ agricultural markets, with contracts backed by A-rated reinsurers. Stable’s platform allows industry participants to directly manage price risk in key commodities across their sectors. Stable offers price protection for commodities that aren’t traded on futures exchanges by offering simple and targeted options-based risk management solutions that settle directly against reference prices published by entities such as Fastmarkets. All hedging strategies are bespoke, low risk and require no maintenance margin.

“Growing up on a farm myself, I know first-hand how problematic volatile commodity prices can be. Stable’s mission is to reimagine risk management for millions of businesses around the world. Our partnership with Fastmarkets is another big step towards making that dream a reality, as we scale across the US and beyond.”

Richard Counsell, CEO of Stable USA Inc

“Fastmarkets is incredibly excited to be working with Stable on this innovative approach to price risk management in the commodity space. As many of these markets evolve, the use of risk management tools is becoming increasingly important and we’re pleased to be able to offer our benchmarks as settlement prices. Stable’s new platform supports market participants of every size and manages price exposure across a huge range of agricultural commodities in a way that was previously very difficult.”

Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is one of the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agencies (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets. Their price data, forecasts, and market analyses give customers a strategic advantage in complex, volatile, often opaque markets.

Offering more than 1,000 agricultural commodity prices, Fastmarkets offers coverage extending to bulk grains and oilseeds, vegetable oils and meals, animal fats and proteins, hemp, hides and biofuels markets. Fastmarkets also offers over 3,500 forest product prices. These prices extend across the packaging, paper, pulp, recovered paper, wood products, biomass and timber markets.

For more information on Stable visit www.stableprice.com or email our global team at hello@stable.bm

For further information on Fastmarkets visit www.fastmarkets.com or email info@agricensus.com for Agriculture and hello.risi@fastmarkets.com for Forest Products.

