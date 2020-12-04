Contact Us Login

CFR China soybeans trade at below netback cost as traders hit bids
Soybeans delivered into China are trading at a theoretical discount to the origin price as a fall-off in futures over the...
December 04, 2020 01:10 PM
 · 
Johnny Huang
Supply woes, scrap gains propel US HRC price to $63/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have hit another all-time high, driven by supply shortages and strength in domestic ferrous scrap pricing.
March 04, 2021 10:10 PM
 · 
Patrick Fitzgerald
FOCUS: Copper TC/RCs hit decade-lows, market questions where bottom is
Treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate fell again to new 10-year-lows in the week ended Friday March 12, with Fastmarkets’ copper concentrate index dropping to less than $30 per tonne/3 cents per lb for the first time.
March 16, 2021 04:10 PM
LME to publish discussion paper results around June 8; no decision on ring yet
The London Metal Exchange will announce the results of its discussion paper on market structure on or around June 8 and has not yet made any decisions on the whether to reopen the ring, it said.
April 30, 2021 12:31 AM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Prices for new China pulp futures contracts on Norexeco down slightly
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
June 07, 2021 09:30 AM
latin america GDP 2011 to 2021
How Latin America lost a decade of economic progress
In Latin America, higher public spending in 2020 due to Covid-19 and higher global commodity prices in 2021 are driving up prices while unemployment levels remain high and purchasing power stagnates.
August 12, 2021 04:37 PM
Paper and pulp mill
Massive paper and board production downtime hits China as energy usage limits
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Pulp mill
What the iron ore market can teach you about pulp futures
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
Ukraine eyes soybean imports as local supplies dry up
Ukraine вЂ“ the ninth largest soybean producer in the world вЂ“ is looking to import soybeans after...
February 23, 2021 10:06 AM
 · 
Anna Platonova
