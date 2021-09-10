STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Demand ramps up in Turkey, Asia

Turkey scrap prices stable after raft of deep-sea bookings

United States scrap export prices still in decline

Vietnamese import interest renewed amid higher Chinese billet prices

Healthy Chinese finished steel prices led to higher producer bids for imported steel

Obstruction at Los Angeles ports keeps lid on Taiwanese scrap imports from US

Indian appetites grow for shredded material, buoying prices.

Turkey

Turkish mills booked seven deep-sea ferrous scrap cargoes for October shipment in the week to September 10.

The cargoes were booked from European, Baltic Sea and United States suppliers, and were roughly comparable to sales reported previously, keeping prices broadly stable.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

US scrap prices fell by $5-10 per tonne in an East Coast export sale to Turkey reported on September 7, in which HMS 1&2 (80:20) went for $445 per tonne cfr and shredded scrap was priced at $460 per tonne cfr.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Rebounding China billet prices led to a surge in Vietnamese import appetites for scrap over the course of the week.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

China

Better finished steel margins allowed for higher scrap bids out of China for imported scrap this week.

Pricing history

steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr China

Taiwan

Congestion at the Port of Los Angeles halted purchases of Taiwanese containerized HMS 1&2 (80:20) scrap from the regular US supplier this week.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

Healthy demand for shredded scrap in the region led to a rise in prices in India despite limited trading activity reported.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.